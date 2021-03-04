DPS: Truck strikes and kills woman walking on roadway

ROBSTOWN, Texas — A Portland woman is dead after being struck by a truck near Robstown.

According to Sgt. Nathan Brandley with Texas Department of Public Safety's Media and Communications, on Wednesday at 7:14 p.m., 34-year old Allison Danielle Cash was walking on McKenzie Road near State Highway 44 when she was struck by a Chevy Silverado. Cash died from her injuries.

There's no word as to why Cash was walking on the roadway.

"The investigation is still ongoing. At this time, no charges have been filed against the driver of the truck,"

Sgt. Brandley said.