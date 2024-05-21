DPS Troopers to increase traffic enforcement ahead of Memorial Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) kicked off its annual Click It or Ticket and Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (CARE) campaigns on May 20, and it will run through Memorial Day, May 27.

Troopers will step up patrols and will be looking for drivers who are speeding, intoxicated, or violating other laws.

“Memorial Day weekend is commonly recognized as the unofficial kickoff to summer, and it is important for drivers to remember that our roads will be a busier than usual,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “To keep yourself and your loved ones safe, DPS asks that motorists take a little extra time when driving, obey traffic laws and be mindful of others when sharing the road. When we remember to buckle up, be courteous of others and follow the traffic laws in place to keep drivers safe, Memorial Day—and every day—is safer for everyone in Texas.”

Troopers arrested 150 people on DWI charges during the 2023 Memorial Day campaign.

DPS encourages drivers to follow these safety tips during Memorial Day weekend and beyond: