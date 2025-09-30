DPS Troopers talk man down from New Harbor Bridge after motorcycle pursuit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A call to the Portland Police Department about a man reportedly having suicidal thoughts set off a brief pursuit Tuesday morning that ended on the New Harbor Bridge, authorities said.

Officers approached the man while he was on a motorcycle, but he fled, traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 181 toward Corpus Christi. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers picked up the pursuit and followed the motorcycle to the top of the New Harbor Bridge.

At the bridge, the man got off his motorcycle and appeared as if he might jump. Troopers engaged him and — through discussion and intervention — persuaded him to step back from the edge. Afterward, officers took the man into custody and, according to authorities, he will be sent for a mental health evaluation.

Officials have not released the man’s identity or further details about his condition. No other information about injuries or charges was available at the time of the report.

If you or someone you know is in crisis or thinking about suicide, contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988 for immediate help.

