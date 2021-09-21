DPS: Man's identity released following fatal head-on crash

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY — We now know the identity of a pickup-truck driver who was involved in a fatal crash.

According to DPS Troopers, the crash happened around 7:45 p.m., on US 77 approximately three miles northeast of Sinton in San Patricio County.

Police said that a Dodge Ram 1500 was towing a homemade trailer that was traveling south on US 77.

A tire on the trailer blew out, causing the driver to lose control and veer across US 77 southbound, onto Northbound 77.

The pickup truck then slammed into a 18-wheeler causing the pickup truck and the trailer to become airborne and off the highway.

Timetao Martinez Jr., 39 years of age, from Edinburg was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck tractor semi-trailer was transported to CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline Hospital in Corpus Christi with minor injuries.