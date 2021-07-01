DPS launches road safety operations during holiday weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Department of Public Safety says troopers will be keeping an eye out for intoxicated drivers and other traffic violations as part of their Operation Care (Crash Awareness Reduction and Effort) and Operation Holiday initiatives. Nearly 40,000 citations were issued last year through Operation Holiday.

This includes 15,821 warnings and citations for speeding, as well as more than 1,100 warnings and citations for seat belt and child safety restraint violations.

“Celebrating the Fourth of July and our nation’s freedom is a joyous time, but we must take our responsibilities on the road seriously,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Please remember to drive carefully and obey all traffic laws to ensure everyone can enjoy the holiday.”

Officials also recommend you find a safe ride home if your planning on celebrating the holiday with alcohol and eliminate distractions when getting behind the wheel. Increased patrol is expected to last until July 5.