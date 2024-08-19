Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

DPS ID's man killed in fatal rollover crash in Jim Wells County

joseph cibrian pic.jpg
KRIS 6 News
Texas DPS troopers have ID'd the man who lost his life in a fatal accident in JWC on Saturday, Aug. 17 as 52-year-old Joseph Cibrian.
joseph cibrian pic.jpg
Posted
and last updated

JIM WELL COUNTY, TEXAS — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers have identified the man who lost his life in a fatal accident in Jim Wells County on Saturday, Aug. 17.

According to DPS investigators, 62-year-old Joseph Cibrian was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck on FM 534 when he went off the side of the road and overcorrected, causing the truck to roll over.

The truck caught on fire, and Cibrian was able to get out of the truck, but died at the scene of the accident.

The cause of the crash is continuing to be investigated.

This is a developing story, see KRIS 6 News for more details.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KitchenCops

Kitchen Cops