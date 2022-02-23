DPS: Houston man dies near Three Rivers in suspected alcohol-induced accident

A man died after his car hit an 18-wheeler near Three Rivers on Monday.

Texas Department of Public Safety public information officer Nathan Brandley said the accident happened around 11:01 p.m., on Interstate Hwy. 37 in Live Oak County.

Brandley states in a release that 40-year-old Nayan Bkakta was driving his Buick Encore in the northbound lane and hit the 18-wheeler’s trailer. The truck was in the same lane and driving the same direction as Bkakta. He said the car then veered off the roadway and into a field.

Bkakta, a Houston resident, was killed in the accident, and Brandley states that troopers suspect alcohol may have been a factor in the accident.