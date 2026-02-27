CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of Trump supporters gathered at Water's Edge Park on Friday morning ahead of President Trump's scheduled appearance at the Port of Corpus Christi.

The President is scheduled to speak at the Port of Corpus Christi at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Several supporters gathered at 9 a.m. to show their support ahead of the visit.

Dozens of Trump supporters hold Trump Train ahead of President's visit to Corpus Christi

Several vendors were also on hand to sell Trump merchandise, including Joe Michael, who set up a table filled with Trump-themed merchandise. He said he has been participating in events like this since 2018.

"Man, it feels good, it's almost like a family reunion because we used to do trump trains all through the presidential election," Michael said.

Some attendees, like Kim and Carl Berthold, traveled from across Texas to participate.

"It's nice because you know, the country is in such trouble and it's good to see that so many people care about it," Kim Berthold said.

Around 10:30 a.m., supporters got into their vehicles — many carrying U.S. flags and Trump flags — and made their way down Shoreline Boulevard to Brewster St. Icehouse-Downtown, which is located near the Port where the President is expected to speak about his administration's push for expanded domestic energy production.

Jacob Daniels, KRIS 6 News

Xavier Obregon was among those who turned out to show their support.

"What I wanted to say is make America great again Donald Trump you're the best make America great again," Obregon said.

Jacob Daniels, KRIS 6 News

