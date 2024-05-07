Dozens of people downtown pause and pay tribute to fallen Officer Kyle Hicks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Several people paused and showed their respects for fallen Corpus Christi Police Officer Kyle Hicks by lining up along his funeral procession's route Tuesday afternoon.

Soon after Hicks' Celebration of Life service at First Baptist Church, Corpus Christi Police, the Nueces County Sheriff's Department, along with various agencies across the state, escorted Hicks' remains past the Corpus Christi Police Station, Hicks' makeshift memorial on Water Street and down Cooper's Alley.

Several people working downtown stopped what they were doing and stood outside to watch the hearse carrying Hicks' remains as the procession made its way through the downtown area.

Several law enforcement officers from across the state paid their respects to their fallen brother by attending the service and taking part in Tuesday afternoon's procession. Some officers came from as far away as the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Officer Hicks was shot on Saturday, April 20 while responding to a disturbance call on the 5400 block of Burnham Drive. He died from his injuries four days later.