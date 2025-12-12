Downtown’s Sparkling Christmas Lights Contest lights up community effort

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Mayor’s Sparkling Christmas Lights Contest returns to downtown this holiday season, inviting every storefront and property owner to transform their exterior displays into a festive showcase. In a community-inclusive effort, businesses across the district are challenged to decorate their storefronts throughout November for a chance to win cash prizes.

On December 5, a panel of special guest judges visited participating locations to evaluate entries in five distinct categories. The judging took place from 6:00 to 10:00 PM as part of December’s First Friday ArtWalk, turning the night into a celebration of creativity, community spirit, and holiday cheer. Winners and runners-up will be announced in each of the five categories, recognizing a range of approaches—from traditional holiday charm to bold, modern displays.

From December 5 to December 31, the public can vote for their favorite decorations and help determine which one will take home the People's Choice Award!

Don't miss your chance to vote for these festive businesses.

City of Corpus Christi

