Downtown Corpus Christi kicks off family-friendly holiday celebrations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The holiday season officially begins in Downtown Corpus Christi this week as the Corpus Christi Downtown Management District launches a festive lineup of events, starting with Tuesday morning's H-E-B Christmas Tree Star Placement Ceremony.

The ceremonial star placement kicked off on December 2 at Water's Edge Park, marking the start of a week-long celebration of holiday festivities featuring the H-E-B Christmas Tree Lighting and the Illuminated Boat Parade, presented by the Port of Corpus Christi.

"The Star Placement ceremony is a special moment for our community. It marks the beginning of a holiday week that brings families, visitors, and businesses together in Downtown Corpus Christi," said Arlene Medrano, Executive Director of the Corpus Christi Downtown Management District. "We're grateful for H-E-B and their continued support and commitment to creating traditions for the Coastal Bend."

Weekend Holiday Festivities

The celebration continues Saturday, December 6, at Water's Edge Park from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with family-friendly activities including live music, local vendors, food trucks, and photos with Santa starting at 4 p.m. The highlight of the evening, the H-E-B Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Following the tree lighting, spectators can enjoy the Illuminated Boat Parade, presented by the Port of Corpus Christi, which sets sail at 7 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. The parade will light up the marina with boats decorated in dazzling holiday displays.

The holiday festivities extend into Sunday, December 8, with the Holiday Market at BUS featuring local vendors from 2-7 p.m. All events are free, family-friendly, and open to the public. Organizers encourage attendees to bring chairs, blankets, and weather-appropriate gear, as all outdoor events are weather permitting.

To see a complete list of events, click here: Calendar | Events | Downtown Corpus Christi

