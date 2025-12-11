Don't let your Christmas tree spark a disaster

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christmas trees embody the magic and joy of the holidays, but they can also lead to tragedy if proper safety precautions aren't followed.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department held a Christmas tree-lighting safety demonstration to illustrate how quickly these trees can burn. Holiday lights or heat sources cause most Christmas tree fires when placed too close to the tree.

"Number one, whenever you have your Christmas tree, it's very important, as soon as you get that Christmas tree, make sure you get it in some water," said Assistant Chief Billy Belyeu of the Corpus Christi Fire Department.

Belyeu said tree owners need to check water levels and water the Christmas tree every day.

"You also want to inspect your Christmas tree. If your needles are falling excessively, that tree is probably already too dry. You probably either need to replace it or get rid of it," Belyeu said.

Fire officials recommend inspecting lights before decorating the tree. Look for any exposed wires that could spark a fire. Also keep candles and space heaters away from Christmas trees.

As the fire department's demonstration showed, a tree can burn in seconds.

There are steps you can take to make sure your tree doesn't spark a disaster by following these basic safety guidelines throughout the holiday season.

