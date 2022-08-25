Donations of dog and cat food needed at Gulf Coast Humane Society

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Gulf Coast Humane Society is in need of cat food and dog food.

According to the staff, the Food Pantry at GCHS is entirely out of cat and kitten food and is very limited on dog food.

"Gulf Coast Humane Society's Pet Pantry supports Nueces County residents in caring for their pets by providing free pet food to pet owners needing assistance," said staff in a social media post.

People around the community have felt the effects of inflation, especially pet owners.

If you want to donate to this program, donations of unopened dog and cat food can be dropped off or shipped directly to the Gulf Coast Humane Society at 3118 Cabaniss Parkway.

GCHS is also in need of newspapers to place in the animals' kennels.

"Newspaper is a big help to our clinic staff as it makes kennel cleaning a whole lot easier on them."

For more information, call 361-225-0845 or visit the Gulf Coast Humane Society's website or Facebook page.