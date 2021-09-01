Donate blood, get a free COVID-19 Antibody Test

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Blood Center will begin offering complimentary COVID-19 Antibody Tests for all blood donors starting Wednesday, September 1.

In an effort to increase blood donations in the community, the blood center will be offering this resource after a successful blood donation. They are asking for donations from healthy individuals who have not been recently exposed to COVID-19 or showing any symptoms. If you have tested positive for COVID-19, they ask that you wait at least 14 days from your last symptom or exposure to donate.

You can sign up for an appointment to donate blood and receive your free antibody test HERE. It may take up to seven days to receive your antibody results on the donor portal.

