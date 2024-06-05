Documents reveal events leading up to Ingleside Police Chief departure

INGLESIDE, Tx. — New documents released to KRIS 6 News shine light on the events leading up to the Ingleside Police Chief's departure.

As KRIS 6 News previously reported, in May the Ingleside City Council was notified Tammy Burr was "terminated effective immediately."

However, Burr then notified 6 Investigates she was in the process of resigning and had not been terminated.

Documents obtained via a Public Information Request include an email sent to the council by Ingleside City Manager Brenton Lewis on May 20.

In that email, Lewis writes, "After discussions with HR and the City Attorney, the Chief of Police's employment with the City is At-Will, and she will be terminated effective immediately for unsatisfactory performance related to the original Performance Improvement Plan (PIP). Specifically, on April 30, 2024, she distributed a letter to local businesses (sic.) in regards to soliciting donations/gifts to celebrate Police Week. This letter was not approved by the City Manager as required per the City's Personnel Policies and Procedures."

The following day, the council was sent another email, this time notifying them of Burr's resignation, not termination.

According to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE), Burr was appointed Ingleside Police Chief in June 2019. She previously worked as a jailer and peace officer for the Bexar County Sheriff's Office for over 20 years.

In February 2023, Burr was placed on paid administrative leave, pending an internal investigation into "matters relating to your performance of your responsibilities as Police Chief, including but not limited to your responsibilities to insure (sic.) annually that all active Ingleside PD peace officers meet TCOLE firearms proficiency requirements for weapons carried by the Ingleside PD peace officers," according to a city memo obtained by KRIS 6 News.

The City Council was then notified in May of concerns related to Burr's solicitation of donations for the upcoming police week.

In an email, Lewis writes that the solicitation violates city policy and Burr did not seek approval from him to issue the request, which was also a violation of city policy.

Ultimately, Burr submitted a letter of resignation, with two conditions.

That first condition was that she would be paid accumulated vacation and personal leave, without the requirement that she submit two week notice.

City policy states that "employees who leave employment without providing at least a two (2) week written notice will forfeit accumulated vacation leave.

She also stipulated that she would resign if she were to receive a Personnel Action Form indicating she is eligible for rehire.

That form, provided by the city to KRIS 6 News, shows these stipulations were agreed to.

