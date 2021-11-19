District Judge Blackmon dies peacefully at 80 years old

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — District Judge Robert Blackmon is dead.

Steve Hasting, an associate of Blackmon's son, told KRIS 6 News that he died peacefully in a Houston hospital.

He had pre-leukemia and it developed into leukemia before he died.

He is survived by his wife of many years, Marta and four children.

Hastings said, "Many people did not know that Judge Blackmon was heavily involved with Sea Scouts. It's like Boy Scouts but out in the water. Judge Blackmon led a group for about 30 years and taught several kids how to sail."

Blackmon was 80 years old.