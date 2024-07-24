Discussions on the Refugio Animal Control facility pushed aside once again

REFUGIO, TX — At the Refugio County Courthouse, Commissioners met inside to pick up where they left off discussing building an animal control facility.

The talks continue to bring more questions than answers.

"I’m an animal lover but that’s not the reason I’m here. I see a problem and I see a solution. It’s not a perfect solution but neither is anything else,” one community member said.

For the second time, Refugio County commissioners voted to table the discussion of a new animal control facility. Something they haven’t had in the last 5 years.

“That’s why I’m tabling it,” Commissioner Roy Payne said.

Commissioner Payne making the motion. Commissioner Stanley Tuttle followed.

“I’ll second that motion until we can discuss the other options,” Tuttle said.

As we previously reported County Judge Gigi Poynter proposed using $500,000 in remaining ARPA funds to re-purpose another building to use as their animal control facility. The only issue is the money will expire by the end of the year.

“There has been another option that popped up.,” Tuttle said.

“I’m going to wait for the county attorney's report on what the city of Woodsboro has decided to do,” Payne said.

Causing frustration in the courtroom.

"Both perplexed and confused at how we continue to have other options to explore that don't make its way to the agenda,” Poynter said.

We asked Commissioner Payne for an interview on why he voted to table the discussion. He did not want to go on camera but told KRIS 6 News, that half a million dollars is too much money, and he wants to try and get free land from the City of Woodsboro which they won’t know until after August 6th.

County commissioners plan to call a special meeting sometime next week.