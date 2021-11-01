Watch
Diocese of Corpus Christi commemorating lives lost to COVID-19

Posted at 2:35 PM, Nov 01, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Tuesday November 2, the Corpus Christi Cathedral will be tolling their bells to commemorate all the lives lost to COVID-19 in the Diocese of Corpus Christi.

The diocese says this commemoration is in honor of 'All Souls Day', which is celebrated as a reminder of "the hope we have in Jesus and his promise of eternal life".

There will be a noon Mass at the Corpus Christi Cathedral. The bells will toll before Mass and after Mass. Those attending are asked to bring a candle to represent their deceased loved ones.

