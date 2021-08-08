Diocese of Corpus Christi catholic schools starting school year with mask requirement

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Diocese of Corpus Christi's Office of Catholic Schools announced Saturday night that after careful research, they've decided to require all students, staff, and visitors to wear masks inside their buildings for the start of the school year.

The decision comes after the Coastal Bend has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the rapid spread of the circulating delta variant. The diocese said in their release the decision is based off the most up-to-date recommendations from public health experts and the data surrounding cases and hospitalizations in the region.

"This added measure will be re-evaluated at the completion of the first 2 weeks of school and on an on-ongoing basis," their release said.

The diocese plans to have their full plan up on their website by Monday August 9. The 2021-2022 school year for the catholic schools starts Wednesday August 11.