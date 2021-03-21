Diocese breaks ground on Mustang Island Conference Center expansion

The Episcopal Diocese of West Texas broke ground on a major expansion of the Mustang Island Conference Center on Saturday.

The new construction will include a open air chapel along the dune line and a 10 room retreat center and meeting space.

"We host retreats and conferences all year long, we have people from all over the country come and stay and they eat, they do meetings, and they worship and they play and they study...," said director of camps and conferences Ron Watson.

The facility first opened in 2003 and quickly reached capacity. Three years ago the diocese decided it was time to expand and started working with a local architect to design the expansion. The new facility will more than double the current housing area.

Construction is expected to take about a year to complete.