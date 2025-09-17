Dine for a Cause: Support the Asian Cultures Museum at P.F. Chang’s

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures is inviting the community to support its mission by dining out during a fundraiser at P.F. Chang’s on Thursday, September 18.

From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., guests who dine at P.F. Chang’s at La Palmera Mall, 5488 S. Padre Island Blvd., and present the official fundraiser flyer, either printed or on their phone, will help raise funds for the museum.

Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures and Education Center

The restaurant will donate 10% of each participating check to the museum.

Proceeds will support the museum’s ongoing efforts to preserve and share the heritage, traditions and contributions of Asian cultures throughout the Coastal Bend region.

All purchases made with the flyer will contribute to keeping cultural programming active and accessible.

