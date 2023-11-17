Difficult road conditions on Darcey Street causing concerns for Westside residents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is no secret that many streets in the Corpus Christi area aren't in the best condition.

A gentleman who lives here called to tell KRIS 6 News about his months-long effort to get the city to do something about the street. So we contacted the city to find out what the delay is in getting Darcey Street fixed.

Andrew Boyd lives on the 1800 block of Darcey and said potholes and road conditions have always been an issue in his neighborhood. He said usually the city comes to patch up the holes but this time it has taken them a while.

“Well, this time they have not patched it up and it's getting deeper and deeper and my concern is that I pay five dollars and thirty-eight cents for street users fees and where is they money going?" Boyd said.

Boyd said the streets need to be completely replaced with concrete to last longer.

"It’s a shame that I live in my own neighborhood and the whole street is all messed up, this is so deep right here and it really needs to be replaced," Boyd said.

KRIS 6 News reporter Naidy Escobar took it to City Councilman Roland Barrera and showed him the problem.

“If we get his address we can have somebody go over there and especially in areas like that they could have it fixed, typically we’ve done stuff like that,” he said.

Barrera said this is an ongoing issue that won’t be solved overnight.

“We understand that it’s very difficult for a resident they drive their street everyday and they get frustrated everyday because they see the same potholes and the same challenges we face,” Barrera said.

He recommended residents to call the 311 number and if there isn’t anything done, to call your city representative.

Residents are also encouraged tovisit the city's websiteto see when projects are estimated to be finish.

City of Corpus Christi

As for Boyd, he hopes the city makes some repairs as soon as possible.