Dia de Los Muertos festival coming up Nov. 1 in downtown Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Dia De Los Muertos street festival marks its 18th anniversary this year, having grown into one of the Coastal Bend's most beloved annual celebrations.

According to festival organizers, the event aims to "celebrate and honor the rich cultural heritage of Mexico and South Texas, educate and unite our community, draw tourists and residents to downtown Corpus Christi, and promote our city."

Since launching in 2008, the Dia de los Muertos Festival has infused downtown with vibrant music, culture, and community spirit — and this year's celebration promises to be the most spectacular yet.

Myra Sanchez/KRIS 6 News

Join the festivities on Saturday, Nov.1, from 3 p.m. to midnight in downtown Corpus Christi for the 2025 Dia de los Muertos Festival.

Four stages will showcase diverse live performances, featuring everything from Latin rock and pop to traditional Mariachis, Ballet Folklorico, and Mexican Folk Dance. Festival-goers can also enjoy Tejano, Cumbia, and Salsa music, along with cultural dance performances, youth acts, local DJs, and emerging regional bands.

Beyond the music, the festival offers a Youth Art Exhibition, family-friendly activities for children, and an ofrenda display housed in the historic Ward Building at Chaparral and Peoples Street. Additional attractions include an extravagancia de piñatas, a lowrider car show, live cultural demonstrations, and numerous vendor booths.

Myra Sanchez/KRIS 6 News

FREE Park-N-Ride

RTA is providing a free Park-N-Ride from 2:30 pm until 12:30 am.:

1. From City Hall and County Courthouse parking lots - catch the bus on Leopard St.

2. From the Sandollar Parking Lot at Texas A & M University - CC.

You'll be dropped off in the center of the festival at the DDLM Mural

at Starr and Upper Broadway.

Where to Park

Attendees are encouraged to use RTA's Free Park-N-Ride from City Hall, County Courthouse, or TAMUCC's Sandollar Parking Lot. Another option is to take a ride service like Uber or Lyft.

Several adjacent streets are "No Parking" zones during the festival. Before you park, be sure to look for cones with small "No Parking" signs. They are sometimes hard to spot. Paid Parking is available in multiple areas downtown.

Festival Map