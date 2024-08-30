Detectives raid Player’s Lounge game room for the second time this year, seize gambling equipment and cash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi Police Department Narcotics & Vice Investigations Detectives raided an illegally operated game room on the city’s southside located on the 3400 block of SPID for the second time in the past nine months.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, detectives executed a search warrant at the Player’s Lounge game room at 1:34 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

"During the search, detectives found and seized a substantial amount of gambling equipment and over $73,000 cash. Although the business was closed at the time of the raid, NVID Detectives have identified the owner/operator and employees; future arrests for gambling promotion, keeping a gambling place, possession of a gambling device, and engaging in organized criminal activity are likely," stated Corpus Christi Police Department officials.

In the state of Texas, engaging in organized criminal activity is a state jail felony, punishable by up to two years in jail and a maximum $10,000 fine, officials say.

"The Corpus Christi Police Department reminds citizens that game rooms which pay out cash rewards are engaging in illegal gambling. Patrons as well as the management of these establishments may face criminal charges," added officials.

