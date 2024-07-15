Designer purses won, but the real winner was a local Veteran non-profit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Veteran non-profit organization Burn Pits 360 is always looking for new ways to bring the fun back in fundraising, and this time, they did it with a unique twist: They hosted their first-ever Designer Purse Bingo Fundraiser on Sunday, proudly hosted by KRIS 6 News Anchor Michelle Hofmann. The fundraiser brought in over $25,000.

KRIS 6

"We've gotten a really good response, and this is actually the first time we've done this here in Corpus Christi," said Laura Chapman, Burn Pits 360 Board of Director.

The designer purse prizes were valued at about $15,525 in total.

All of the proceeds from the event will be used for Burn Pits 360's mission of advocating for veterans who were harmed by toxic chemical exposure during their time in service.

The Robstown-based non-profit is founded by LeRoy and Rosie Torres. LeRoy is nationally recognized for challenging the State of Texas in a years-long legal battle.

The former army captain and Department of Public Safety (DPS) Trooper accused DPS of failing to accommodate his service-related disability under the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA). In 2023, a jury at the Nueces County Courthouse ruled in favor of the Iraq War veteran.

Despite fighting for his health and fighting against the state, LeRoy managed to use his experience to prompt lawmakers to expand healthcare and benefits to more veterans.

Burn Pits 360 was part of the push for the passage of the PACT Act. The PACT extends and expands VA health care eligibility. All veterans are encouraged to apply for MA health care, regardless of separation date. VA healthcare eligibility depends on service history and other factors.

"For many years, we were just focused on really getting the work done, rolling up our sleeves, getting our boots on the ground in DC for millions of veterans," said Mrs. Torres, addressing the packed house at the Bay Jewel during Sunday's event.

"One of the reasons we're doing this is to bring awareness to our community, to educate families and military folks to let them know, hey, you're not in this alone," said Chapman.

The non-profit is planning more events throughout the year, like the Ruck March and other fundraisers during the holidays.

For those who could not attend, there is an online auction for an exclusive designer bag and a private Zoom chat with Jon Stewart, who is a renowned comedian, writer, and host of "The Daily Show."

