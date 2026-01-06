Deported sex predator caught crossing Texas border on New Year's Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas authorities apprehended a previously deported child sex predator among multiple illegal border crossers during New Year's Day operations in Maverick County, according to a press release from DPS – South Texas Region.

The Texas Department of Public Safety's Border Mounted Patrol Unit arrested Marcio Steven Izaguirre, 41, of Honduras, just after 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 as part of Operation Lone Star. Troopers found Izaguirre hiding in thick brush on a private ranch after responding to a Drawbridge camera activation.

Investigation revealed Izaguirre has been deported multiple times since 2004 and maintains an extensive criminal record. His convictions include 2008 charges from Cobb County, Georgia, for furnishing alcohol to a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and child molestation.

Izaguirre was referred to Border Patrol for processing.

The apprehension occurred as part of Texas' ongoing Operation Lone Star, which targets illegal border crossings and criminal activity along the state's southern border.

