Department of Family Protective Services hopes to fill vacant positions

SINTON, Tx — The Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) is actively seeking to fill several open positions across the Coastal Bend, including areas such as Corpus Christi, Beeville, Aransas Pass, Alice, Kingsville, and Sinton.

DFPS works closely with communities to promote safe and healthy families and protect children and vulnerable adults from abuse, neglect, and exploitation.

"And we need them not only here in the Coastal Bend, but we need them across the state," DFPS Media Specialist John Lennan told KRIS 6. "It's a great career, not only because you get a paycheck, but because you also get to help people."

In 2022, it was reported that the turnover rate for protective services departments in Texas has been increasing since 2013, leading to a statewide shortage. However, according to Lennan, the Coastal Bend region has "not felt" this shortage as severely.

Ashley Hasting, an Investigation Supervisor, emphasized that despite the open positions, there has not been a decline in the quality of work. "I supervise the unit, and I currently have six investigators under me," she said. "You have to have a heart for helping people, being empathetic, and understanding. Sometimes, when we knock on these families' doors, they could be having the worst day of their lives. Hopefully, we can provide them with some services and leave the family better off than when we first arrived."

Lennan added, “For someone to come and assist families who are experiencing some degree of crisis, this is a career where you can help people in need.”

DFPS's website provides more information about each role for those interested in applying for the open positions.

