Dental Hygiene Program at Del Mar College now offering a variety of free services this fall semester

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College’s (DMC) Dental Hygiene Program is offering some ways to help Coastal Bend residents keep their smile a little brighter and their wallets a little more full.

The Dental Hygiene Program is offering services at no charge from now until mid-December.

The program offers a variety of services, including a medical history review, blood pressure screening, oral examinations, preliminary dental assessment, periodontal assessment, and dental hygiene education.

Oral cancer screenings, x-rays, fluoride treatments (as needed), selective polishing, conservative periodontal therapy, dental hygiene therapy, and dental sealants are also available to residents through the Dental Hygiene Program as well.

“The Dental Hygiene Clinic provides a win-win opportunity for Coastal Bend residents with available services that also provide our dental hygiene students with hands-on training,” says Eva Sepulveda, Director of the College’s Dental Programs.

“As a community service that’s offered at no cost, our students are preparing for the workforce as dental hygiene professionals while also meeting certain dental needs among patients who make use of the clinic,” said Sepulveda.

According to Del Mar officials, the clinic gives Dental Hygiene students the hands-on experience and required hours needed to complete the program, and students performing procedures are under the supervision of program faculty.

Patients’ care usually requires more than one visit, and patient selection is based on the educational and clinical requirements of Dental Hygiene students.

DMC faculty will make the determination to accept patients after a “qualifying appointment.”

The facility is located in Room 125 of Health Science Building 1 on Del Mar College’s Windward Campus at 4101 Old Brownsville Road (78405).

Operational hours are Mondays and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., as well as Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon with appointments required.

For full details about patient selection, appointments, and other pertinent information, visit the clinic web page at www.delmar.edu/offices/dental-clinic/index.html [delmar.edu].

To schedule a “qualifying appointment,” contact Amanda Canales, Patient Care Assistant, at 361-698-2854 or dentalclinic@delmar.edu.