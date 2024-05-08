Del Mar College's Northwest Center closing after 15 years, classes to be relocated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — After 25 years, Del Mar College's Northwest Center will close on May 14.

Lenora Keas, Del Mar's Executive Vice President and COO said the school leased the building 15 years ago from HCA Corpus Christi for about $1.50 a year.

"So it's almost a donated facility by HCA. And HCA has other plans for the facility. So at the end of our lease we were not able to renew it," Keas said.

So what does this change mean for faculty currently employed at the location?

"No one is being laid off. Everyone is everyone is already be relocated to to other facilities," Keas said.

Keas also had answers for students who may have enrolled for future semesters at the center.

"Those students all received an email and were contacted through their advisers," Keys said.

Keas added that classes held at the Northwest Center will be moved to other Del Mar campuses, including the Heritage, Oso Creek, Windward campus and neighboring high schools.

She also wanted to give thanks to HCA for their kind gesture over these last 15 years and shared this message for Del Mar students in the Northwest area.

"We want to assure the community in that Northwest area that courses and services will continue," Keas said.

