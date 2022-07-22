Del Mar College Windward Campus to host law-enforcement job fair

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend invites job seekers to the Law Enforcement job fair on Monday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

More than 30 law-enforcement departments will be present and ready to interview and hire on the spot.

Local police departments and sheriff's offices, as well as departments such as San Antonio, Victoria, Mercedes, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, and Border Patrol will be there.

The event will take place at Del Mar College Windward Campus, formerly known as the West Campus, at the Emergency Training Building (FEMA Dome) at 4101 Old Brownsville Rd.

For more information, contact Refugio Police Department at (361) 526-4533 or email them here.