Del Mar College taking the financial bite out of dental care

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College is making dental care more accessible by offering free services through its dental training programs on the West Campus.

The college's dental assisting and dental hygiene clinics provide free teeth cleanings, free X-rays and dental history reviews to community members. The program serves a dual purpose: giving students enrolled in the dental programs hands-on training while providing neighbors with no-cost dental care.

Del Mar's dental programs are among only six accredited programs in the state.

"If you maybe are short on cash and you can't really afford it through a dentist and you really need X-rays and a cleaning, come on in and we can do that for you because our dental hygiene students are focusing on getting your teeth cleaned, getting images and our dental assisting students also take X-rays in the fall and the spring and the summer semesters so that they can go get hands on experience but then you're also getting what you need as well in the community," Liza Torres said.

Torres is an instructor of dental assisting at Del Mar College.

To schedule an appointment, call 361-698-2854. The dental hygiene clinic operates Monday through Thursday, while the dental assisting clinic is held on Thursdays only.

