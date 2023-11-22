Del Mar College sees 6% increase in continuing education course enrollment

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College Oso Creek Campus faculty has seen an increase in student enrollment, but not for the typical four-year route. Instead, it has seen greater enrollment in its hands-on education.

One Del Mar College welding alumni, Samuel Garcia, said the program helped in a big way when he was still in high school. "I’m an example of the kid who had a very early start on a family in high school. I needed to make some money for my family," Garcia said.

The education Samuel received has paid off with a rewarding career.

"I’ve been able to make a great living for my family. Of course, we all have wants and I’ve been able to do that. I just can’t complain. I just love my job and I love what we do," Garcia said.

Garcia is now an Assistant Welding Professor at Del Mar College where he has taught welding programs day and night for the past 13 years to help bring students to the same position he is now.

"I came to Del Mar fresh out of high school. I finished the program within a year and a half to 2 years and I found a job right away," Garcia said.

Programs like this have led to Del Mar College seeing a 6% increase in trade programs in just under a year.

"Folks want to go into career and tech education-types study because they are the most in-demand by business and industry. Employers are seeking out more skilled employees," said Leonard Rivera, Associate Vice President of Continuing Education.

Professor Garcia said recent graduates can earn between $20 to $30 an hour, with plenty of overtime offered. Garcia is happy to find himself full circle, teaching the next generation of welders the profession that gave it all to him.