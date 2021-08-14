Del Mar College providing assistance to students every Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — College is right around the corner for many and Del Mar College wants to help students get a jump start on the year.

The staff at Del Mar College was available on Saturday to provide answers for anybody with questions regarding admissions and financial aid while also providing free meningitis vaccines and COVID-19 vaccines with the help of the public health department .

"It's so important because many times students get discouraged cause they're not really sure what they have to do, or where to get started, the whole idea of these Saturday events is to help students with all facets of going to college," said Joesph Ruiz , director of financial aid services.

If you missed out don't worry, this will be taking place every Saturday in August to help provide students with guidance.