Del Mar College extends fall 2023 tuition deadline to Aug. 24

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While Tropical Storm Harold blew through the Coastal Bend with a frenzy, local colleges took measures to alleviate financial deadline on their students.

According to a press release from Del Mar College, the community college has announced that it will be extending their fall 2023 fees and tuition deadline to Thursday, Aug. 24 at 6:30 p.m. This will give students more time to recover from the aftereffects of the storm and fulfill any outstanding payments for currently registered classes.

Fall semester will begin on Monday, Aug. 28

On campus registration will be held Aug. 23 - 24 at all three Del Mar campuses - Windward, Heritage and Oso Creek - from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 25 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Registration locations include:



Harvin Student Center, Heritage Campus, 101 Baldwin Blvd. (78404)

Coleman Center, Windward Campus, 4101 Old Brownsville Rd. (78405)

Main Central Building, Oso Creek Campus, 7002 Yorktown Blvd. (78415)

Officials said that online registration will also be available during those days and over the weekend. Payment of tuition and fees for Aug. 25 on-campus registration and online registration after Aug. 24 will be due due on Tuesday, Aug. 29 by 6:30 p.m.

