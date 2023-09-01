Del Mar College dental hygiene program offering free services

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As fall semester continues on, dental students at Del Mar College are able to benefit from hands-on experiences and training opportunities inside the classroom.

According to a press release from Del Mar College (DMC), the university is offering free dental services for Coastal Bend residents until mid-December.

DMC's Dental Hygiene Program will be providing services at their Windward campus clinic, such as teeth cleanings, check-ups, dental education, and X-rays without any cost.

“The Dental Hygiene Clinic is a beneficial opportunity for both Coastal Bend residents seeking available services at our clinic while also providing our Dental Hygiene students with hands-on training” said Eva Sepulveda, Director of the College’s Dental Programs in the release.

At the clinic, dental hygiene students are able to get experience while also meeting their required hours to complete the program. Students in the program are supervised by program faculty and patients are usually required to schedule several visits.

One dental hygiene student benefiting from this program, second-year Danielle Ramirez, mentioned how much she enjoys helping people in this field.

Clinic Coordinator Trey Alvarez also said there's a high demand for dental hygienists in Texas right now and that DMC graduates are quickly finding jobs after taking this program.

The dental clinic is located in Room 125 of Health Science Building 1 on Del Mar College’s Windward Campus at 4101 Old Brownsville Rd. To learn more about making a dental appointment at Del Mar College, clickhere.

