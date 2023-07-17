Deadly crash overnight involving an alligator in Refugio County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Refugio County involving an alligator.

Refugio Sheriff's Department told KRIS 6 News that a woman and her unborn child died as a result of the crash.

The incident happened at 3:51 am Sunday morning.

The vehicle was traveling northbound on State Highway 35, just north of FM 774, when it ran over an alligator as it crossed the road, causing the driver to lose control of the truck.

Officials said that there have been reports of alligators in the area before.