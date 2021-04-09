Deadline for community input on Padre Island development plan nears

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Until the end of this Sunday, the city will be offering islanders the opportunity to voice their concerns on a proposal working to plan out future development on the Padre/Mustang Island areas.

That survey can be found here, though the city asks that respondents first read through their draft of the proposal released last month.

Within it, the city highlights six policy initiatives they plan to address with the plan.

Improve traffic flow, Island ingress and egress, safety, and roadway quality.

Enhance park and recreation facilities to provide various activities and entertainment for all ages.

Expand tourism on the Island by increasing marketing efforts and providing a variety of events and attractions.

Protect and monitor natural resources and assets critical to the health of the barrier island and regional ecosystem.

Accommodate safe, efficient movement of pedestrians, bikes, and golf carts throughout the Island.

Support and encourage compatible and context-sensitive development that provides a mix of land uses and respects the environment.

So far, 20 comments have been made, with many voicing concerns on whether or not short-term rentals should continue within residential areas.

Within the draft, the city includes a similar survey from last year — March 12, 2020 to May 11 — that included 518 people. According to the summary, top concerns to the community included the environment and the mix of land uses and utilities, with 80 percent saying their favorite characteristic about Padre-Mustang Island was the nature, open space and beach areas.

According to an April 6 presentation, the project is estimated to make its way to City Council and the Planning Commission in April or May of this year.