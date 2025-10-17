Dead tree threatens headstones at neglected Alice cemetery, family seeks answers

A dead tree looms over graves at the Old Collins Cemetery in Alice, and one Coastal Bend woman said she's been trying for months to find someone who will take responsibility for the deteriorating conditions.

Lamar Chapa lives in Robstown and can't drive as much because of her age, but she still tries to visit her loved ones at the Old Collins Cemetery in Alice as often as possible. Every time she visits, she sees trash scattered throughout the grounds.

"People just don't have the respect that is due to these cemeteries where our loved ones are," Chapa said.

While trying to get her sister a headstone earlier this year, she heard disturbing news from the funeral home about the dangerous tree.

"If we put anything like the headstone in that area and this tree falls it's going to tear up the ground," Chapa said.

Chapa is concerned about the tree and the damage it could cause to nearby headstones. She also continues to see trash accumulating in the cemetery.

"Every family is in charge of cleaning their families graves, but not all families have somebody," Chapa said.

She's reached out to city, county and state officials, but nothing has been done. KRIS 6 News reached out to the Jim Wells County Clerk's Office, who referred us to Joe Garcia, the owner of Southern Monuments. He tells us he doesn't know who is in charge. He has some records from the funeral home that was in charge, but they went out of business in 2005. Garcia explains that even if Chapa attempted to cut the tree she couldn't. The tree is not on someone else's private property.

Chapa, like other families, just wants answers.

"Only that I'm hoping that somebody will get together. You know - the state, the county, the city get together and solve the problem," Chapa said.

KRIS 6 News talked with Alice's city manager who said they'll send a tree removal company to look at the tree.

