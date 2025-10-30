Dead serious about Halloween: Corpus Christi’s homegrown cemetery returns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi family has turned their front yard into a spooky spectacle that draws hundreds of visitors each Halloween season, creating a beloved neighborhood tradition that has grown from a small decoration into an elaborate haunted attraction.

Albert Lopez, the creator of Hell's Hollow Cemetery on Santa Sofia Street, has been perfecting his Halloween display for more than a decade. What started as a simple decoration in 2012 has evolved into a full-scale haunted experience that attracts visitors from as far as San Antonio and Austin.

"One day I just decided to do something real small, really the entrance to our parkway, and it was a pretty big hit. So you know, the next year it got a little bigger... I did the whole yard," Lopez said.

The cemetery features handmade props crafted from plywood that weigh over 100 pounds each, along with authentic items like a real coffin. This year, Hell's Hollow is expanding beyond the Lopez family's property, stretching into their neighbor's yard and adding a 40-foot tunnel to enhance the haunted experience.

The project has become a true family affair, with each member contributing their skills to create the annual display.

"The guys are taking care of some of the heavier stuff. My sisters, you know, are putting up the props... putting up some of the smaller decorations... everybody helps," said Albert Lopez Jr., who volunteers with the attraction.

On Halloween night, the cemetery comes alive with live actors who begin performing as soon as the sun sets. The attraction also features spooky photo opportunities and plenty of candy for trick-or-treaters.

The Lopez family takes pride in refreshing their display each year to keep visitors coming back.

"We try to change it up every year. We look forward to seeing the crowd come out every time. We can practically shut down the street with the whole crowd that we get here," Lopez Jr. said.

The free attraction has become such a draw that it practically shuts down the street with the crowds it generates, turning a simple family Halloween tradition into a community celebration that brings neighbors together for spooky fun.

