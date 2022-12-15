Dairy Queen in Refugio showcases Bobcats historical state championships

I would say pride, legacy, and hard work is what you think of when you walk into the Dairy Queen located at 523 N. Alamo St. in Refugio, TX, and witness the historical moments from their previous State Championships. The last time they won a State Title was in 2019, and this go around, they are looking to bring back their sixth State Championship.

Dairy Queen is right off of 77 near the high school. But not just your typical upside-down blizzard giving food-preparing restaurant. Inside is a wall full of Refugio High School monumental moments of the Bobcats when they won their State Championship.

Angelica Lopez and Monique Zuniga both work at Dairy Queen. They said having the photos up on the wall is a reminder to all who come in who the Bobcats are.

“These pictures on here represent how the football teams hard work and pride on the field throughout many years, and what they’re capable of," said Lopez.

“And so our customers can see their dedication as well to the football team, their pride, their effort, their hard work goes all out onto the field, and we like to represent that," said Zuniga.

“We get customers from out of state, and they come in, and they’re like, 'oh my gosh!' They love our pictures. And it’s so awesome to tell them about our pictures," said Zuniga.

Monique Zuniga graduated with her class in 2013 and remembers when the Bobcats won in 2011

“And we were all excited and a bunch of cheering going on and everything," said Zuniga.

Lopez is a Senior, and she has faith the Bobcats will perform in Arlington and bring back the championship.

“I mean, they work hard to show their pride on the field, what they’re capable of, and they won’t stop until they get to that title," said Lopez.

“But just have fun, good luck, and we wish y’all the best," Zuniga said.

Before the boys head out on the field, we spoke to more in the city, wishing the Bobcats nothing but good luck.

“I just wish them all good luck and just leave everything on the field," said Ignacio Montejano, who works at La Ribera Taqueria & Restaurant.

“Just wanted to say good luck to the Refugio football team, and we will be watching y’all and supporting y’all from the duck blinds. Go Bobcats!" said Mason Jones from Corpus Christi.

No. 4 Refugio and No. 2 Hawley kick off the UIL 2A-DI State Championship on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Viewers can watch the games live on the Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports Southwest Extra channels with their paid-TV provider. Some games will air on the main channel, and some will be on Extra. Check channel listings here: Getmyhometeams.com

