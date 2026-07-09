Daily beach grooming keeps Nueces County shores safe and accessible for all visitors

Before most beachgoers set an alarm, a crew is already at work on Padre Island.

Nueces County Coastal Parks crews scrape and groom the beach every morning at sunrise, clearing debris that washes in overnight and packing down sand softened by drought conditions.

Nueces County crews groom beaches daily for safety and access

Troy Adler, Nueces County Coastal Parks Chairman, said the daily effort is about keeping the beach safe and open to everyone.

"We're trying to maintain the beach for safety purposes for the guests and the people who come to visit the beach. We want to make sure that items that may have washed up during the night, big trees, for instance, or maybe some debris or trash is removed from the area prior to them driving through," Adler said.

Drought conditions have added an extra challenge to the routine. Softer sand makes it harder for standard vehicles to navigate the beach, and crews are working to address that.

"We're trying to push some of that softer sand out of the way, get more to the hard-packed bottom so that the general vehicles of our public can get there, not just all four-wheel drive trucks," Adler said.

The goal is to make the beach accessible to all vehicles, not just those built for off-road conditions.

"Not everybody has 4-wheel drive trucks, and so we want to have access as best possible for people from out of town, as locals as well — and to eliminate them getting stuck and having damage to their vehicles," Adler said.

The work happens without fail, seven days a week.

"We're there every morning at sunup... trying to get out there and get leveled and clean and organized as best possible," Adler said.

Beach goer Owen Graven said he had no idea a crew was responsible for the smooth, clean shoreline he was enjoying — but was glad to learn it.

"I think it's a great thing because it really shows how much they care about the community and everything. And how much they care about the people here and even the visitors," Graven said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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