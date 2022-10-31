Watch Now
Crews respond to early morning fire on Waco Street

KRIS 6 News
CCFD was dispatched to the 300 block of Waco Street Monday morning for a structure fire that left a vacant apartment building heavily damaged.
Posted at 7:39 AM, Oct 31, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A vacant apartment building on Waco Street was damaged during an early morning blaze.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department was dispatched to the corner of Waco and Comanche Street around 5:30 a.m. on Halloween for reports of a structure fire.

When fire crews arrived, they found the structure engulfed in flames.

"The fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes, and the building suffered heavy damage," said Batallion Chief Johnson.

According to Batallion Chief Johnson with the Corpus Christi Fire Department, investigators are still working to determine what started the fire or if anyone was hurt in the inferno.

