Crews battle major house fire on the westside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department is investigating a house fire on the westside.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Tony Perez, crews were called to a home around 9 p.m. Thursday on the 4000 block of Vestal Street. near Gollihar Road.

Crews battle major house fire on Corpus Christi's westside

Heavy fire and smoke were seen when crews arrived. Perez told KRIS 6 news that no injuries have been reported at this time.

Neighbors told KRIS 6 News the home had been abandoned. A fire investigator is working to determine the cause.

This is a developing story and we will continue to keep you updated.

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