Crashes abound as ice patches form on local roads

Above is a wreck on southbound HWY 181 Causeway coming onto North Beach. Details on what led to the crash are not available at this time.

SPID and West Point Road. The truck was wrecked and abandoned on the highway. The driver of the van hit a patch of ice, lost control, and struck the truck. Everyone in the van was okay.

Bishop Police Department

Bishop Police Department reports this crash on US Hwy 77 in Bishop. Both southbound lanes have been closed and diverted to the access.

San Patricio's Sheriff's Office

This crash happened on US 77 at the US 181 exit. The truck took out 9 posts and the guardrail folded into the cab. No injuries.

KRIS 6 News spoke with TxDOT Monday morning. They said that bridges and roads were pre-treated on Sunday with a brine solution that works like anti-freeze.

They will be using ice-rock, which is a de-icing agent, on Monday in 10 counties including the JFK and Nueces Bay causeways.

TxDOT says to stay off the roads if you do not have to be out.

See what roads are open according to TxDOT here at DriveTexas.org

Also, San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera says his county has already responded to 18 crashes on Monday morning. He posted the following information on Facebook urging residents to stay off the roads.

Here are some tips from The Texas Department of Public Safety about driving in cold weather.

