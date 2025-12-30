Crash involving 18-wheeler shuts down Leopard Street near Calallen

A two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler has shut down several lanes of Leopard Street near the O.N. Stevens Water Plant.

The crash happened on Monday around 3 p.m. near the O.N. Stevens Water Plant.

Michael Salazar, KRIS 6 News

According to police, a woman driving a gray Hyundai clipped the back of an 18-wheeler and rolled onto its side. The Corpus Christi Fire Department arrived at the scene and used the jaws of life to remove the woman from her vehicle.

She was rushed to the hospital and two lanes of Leopard Street have been shut down.

Traffic is being diverted at this time.

