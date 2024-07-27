COVID cases on the rise again in the Coastal Bend with new sub-variant

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — If you’ve heard a family member, a friend or even a co-worker mention getting COVID recently, you aren’t alone. COVID-19 cases are on the rise again nationwide including in the Coastal Bend.

DR. Eric Baggerman, CEO and pediatrician at Amistad Health shared that COVID has a six month cycle. That means that usually there is an increase in cases in the winter and summer.

Baggerman said there could be a few reasons for the spike in cases.

“Just like the winter, if people are together more in smaller spaces doing things more or maybe there’s more picnics, doing things like that, people might share it more,” Baggerman said.

For the past two years or so, the omicron variant of COVID-19 has been the dominant strain. Now, a sub-variant of that variant, called KP.3., is what is causing the rise in cases. It’s main characteristic is that its highly infectious.

Jazlyn Vela said she thinks thats the strain her sister caught recently.

“My sister… she just got over COVID about two days ago. They had it for about two and a half weeks, her, her husband and her kids had it pretty bad,” Vela said.

Vela said catching the virus came somewhat of a shock, but not a surprise.

“She freaked out again because she didn’t expect to get it again, especially because she had her vaccinations. I think it was a big shock to her especially with her kids getting it. It’s always scary when your kids get COVID. I think it’s a very scary situation especially since it’s an ongoing thing and different strains keep coming out,” Vela said.

But Baggerman said the increase in cases isn’t as dangerous as when COVID first arrived in 2020.

“What we’ve seen since 2020, it’s been more of a more normal virus change. It’s nothing unlike other viruses,” Vela said.

But just because it isn’t as dangerous, certain people should still take precautions if they feel they need it.

“People who have health problems, people who are over 65, or heart conditions, lung conditions…” Baggerman said.

COVID positivity rate nationwide is up 12-13% with ER visits being up four percent. Although there is a rise in cases, there is not as many people being hospitalized compared to previous variants.

Baggerman said vaccines significantly reduce the risk of being hospitalized from COVID-19. The latest vaccine, called the 24-25 COVID vaccine, was approved earlier this month. It should be available by September.