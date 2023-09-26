Couple arrested in officer-involved shooting

ALICE, Texas — Two Alice police officers are on administrative leave and two suspects are in jail following an officer-involved shooting Monday night.

Alice police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle around Orange Street and San Diego Highway. The driver who appeared intoxicated ran on foot and ran as officers attempted to conduct a sobriety test. The officers chased the male suspect down.

As officers were arresting the male suspect, the female passenger, wife, jumped into the driver's seat and drove the vehicle towards the officers, said Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia. The two officers, whose names will not be released at this time, fired back striking the woman twice - once in the shoulder and once in the hand.

"Officers fired the guns to protect themselves striking the woman once in the shoulder, one in hand. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The male suspect was taken to the Jim Wells County jail," Garcia said.

The male suspect was charged with driving while intoxicated and fleeing the scene. He was not injured during the incident.

The woman was transported to the JWC jail. She was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer using a vehicle as a weapon.

Sgt. Harold Mallory said Texas Rangers will conduct the investigation.

