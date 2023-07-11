Watch Now
Councilman Barrera announces bid to run for State Representative seat

Councilman Barrera announces bid to run for State Representative seat
Posted at 5:48 PM, Jul 11, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local politician Roland Barrera has announced his intentions to run for State Representative District 34.

As KRIS 6 News reported last week, incumbent Abel Herrero says he does not intend to seek re-election.

Barrera, a Corpus Christi City Councilman, confirmed with KRIS 6 News that he plans to run for that seat.

Barrera was elected to the City Council District 3 seat back in 2018. He also runs an insurance agency in Corpus Christi.

District 34 includes Robstown, Bishop, Banquete, Petronila, Agua Dulce, Driscoll, and parts of Corpus Christi and Sandia.

