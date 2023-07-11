Councilman Barrera announces bid to run for State Representative seat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local politician Roland Barrera has announced his intentions to run for State Representative District 34.

As KRIS 6 News reported last week, incumbent Abel Herrero says he does not intend to seek re-election.

Barrera, a Corpus Christi City Councilman, confirmed with KRIS 6 News that he plans to run for that seat.

Barrera was elected to the City Council District 3 seat back in 2018. He also runs an insurance agency in Corpus Christi.

District 34 includes Robstown, Bishop, Banquete, Petronila, Agua Dulce, Driscoll, and parts of Corpus Christi and Sandia.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.