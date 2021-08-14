Watch
Corrections officer dies of COVID-19 after transporting COVID-19 positive inmate

Posted at 6:01 PM, Aug 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-14 20:12:57-04

The Refugio County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of one of their corrections officers after he died from COVID-19 Saturday morning.

Ricardo Hinojosa lost his battle to COVID-19 after contracting the virus while on the job. Oscar Rivera with the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Hinojosa and a deputy were transporting a COVID-19 positive illegal immigrant to Kingsville, and they both contracted the virus.

"RCSO has lost a valued team member but, we are certain that Heaven has gained our team member," said the Refugio County Sheriff's Office.

