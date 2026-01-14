Corpus Christi's MLK march began with sorority sisters 40 years ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The city of Corpus Christi is kicking off its Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations with a proclamation, but the history behind this march goes back decades before the city ever got involved.

Members of the local chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. say they started the march nearly 40 years ago, with the city becoming a partner later on.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated was founded in 1913 with a mission to uplift the Black community. Since then, more than 350,000 women worldwide have joined the sisterhood to create lasting change.

"We were really founded and created on the basis of creating and effecting change," said Nikela Pradier, chapter president.

Pradier said it's the hunger for change that motivated her sisters to create this march four decades ago.

"From there it pretty much blossomed into a program that was owned by our sorority," Pradier said.

Photos from past MLK marches show generations of community members coming together to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"We were there. We were present," said Stephenie Rhodes, a sister and chair of the MLK Committee.

Rhodes said the very first march actually started in the historic Hillcrest neighborhood back in the 1980s. Now, it's continued to grow.

"Working with the county and the city? That's big," Rhodes said.

She said the march is open to everyone.

"We're also uniting and doing things in a nonviolent way," Rhodes said.

Sorority members say receiving a city proclamation on January 13th, Delta Sigma Theta's Founders Day, made the moment feel especially meaningful.

"Looking at the time that we're in today, it's a mission that is possible," Rhodes said.

Sorority members say honoring Dr. King's legacy doesn't end with one day — it's a lifetime commitment.

The 40th annual MLK Commemorative March will be held at noon on January 19th, starting at the Nueces County Courthouse.

